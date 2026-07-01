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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 1

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, July 1 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Lindor has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .212 BA, .294 OBP and .363 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 16 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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