Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Athletics On April 12
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will square off against the Athletics at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lindor has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lindor is hitting for a .167 BA, .296 OBP and .250 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .546 and he has scored 10 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
The Athletics will look to Aaron Civale (1-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.