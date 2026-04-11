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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Athletics On April 11

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will square off against the Athletics at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .164 BA, .303 OBP and .255 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored nine runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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