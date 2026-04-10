Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Athletics On April 10

Lindor is hitting for a .157 BA, .306 OBP and .255 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored nine runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

J.T. Ginn makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.

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