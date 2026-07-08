Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Royals On July 8

Alvarez is hitting for a .251 BA, .313 OBP and .426 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 18 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Steven Cruz (2-2) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

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