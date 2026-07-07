Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Royals On July 7

Alvarez is hitting for a .251 BA, .313 OBP and .426 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 18 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (3-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.20 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

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