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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Reds On June 17

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .242 BA, .318 OBP and .394 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 12 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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