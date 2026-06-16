Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Reds On June 16

Alvarez is hitting for a .238 BA, .306 OBP and .392 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 12 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Brady Singer (2-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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