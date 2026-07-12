Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Red Sox On July 12

Alvarez is hitting for a .254 BA, .317 OBP and .416 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 18 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.