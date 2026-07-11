Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 11

Alvarez is hitting for a .248 BA, .310 OBP and .413 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 18 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.