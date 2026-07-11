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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 11

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will take on the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .248 BA, .310 OBP and .413 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 18 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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