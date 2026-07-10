Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Red Sox On July 10
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will face the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .252 BA, .315 OBP and .421 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 18 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Sonny Gray (10-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.