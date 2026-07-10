Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Red Sox On July 10

Alvarez is hitting for a .252 BA, .315 OBP and .421 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 18 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Sonny Gray (10-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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