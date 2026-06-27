FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Phillies On June 27

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .256 BA, .324 OBP and .433 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 16 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News