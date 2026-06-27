Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Phillies On June 27

Alvarez is hitting for a .256 BA, .324 OBP and .433 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 16 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

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