Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Phillies On June 20

Alvarez is hitting for a .255 BA, .325 OBP and .397 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 13 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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