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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Phillies On June 18

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .255 BA, .327 OBP and .401 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 13 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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