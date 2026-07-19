Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Phillies On July 19

Alvarez is hitting for a .256 BA, .324 OBP and .442 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 20 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel (0-2) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.