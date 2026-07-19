Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Phillies On July 19
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .256 BA, .324 OBP and .442 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 20 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.
Alan Rangel (0-2) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.