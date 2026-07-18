Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On July 18

Alvarez is hitting for a .259 BA, .325 OBP and .448 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 20 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

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