Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 5
Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .255 BA, .339 OBP and .437 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 24 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (4-11) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.