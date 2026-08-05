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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 5

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .255 BA, .339 OBP and .437 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 24 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (4-11) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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