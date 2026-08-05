Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 5

Alvarez is hitting for a .255 BA, .339 OBP and .437 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 24 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (4-11) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.