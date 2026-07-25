Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Dodgers On July 25

Alvarez is hitting for a .258 BA, .325 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 22 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

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