Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Dodgers On July 25
Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .258 BA, .325 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 22 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.