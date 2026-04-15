Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Dodgers On April 15

Alvarez is hitting for a .283 BA, .377 OBP and .565 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .943 and he has scored six runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.