Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Dodgers On April 14

Alvarez is hitting for a .302 BA, .388 OBP and .605 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .992 and he has scored six runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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