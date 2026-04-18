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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Cubs On April 18

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .294 BA, .410 OBP and .549 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .959, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in five runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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