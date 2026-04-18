Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Cubs On April 18

Alvarez is hitting for a .294 BA, .410 OBP and .549 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .959, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in five runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

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