Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Cardinals On June 11

Alvarez is hitting for a .244 BA, .316 OBP and .412 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 12 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will look to Hunter Dobbins (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.