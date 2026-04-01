FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Cardinals On April 1

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez had a .256 BA, .339 OBP and .447 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .787 and he scored 32 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (0-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News