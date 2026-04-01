Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Cardinals On April 1

Alvarez had a .256 BA, .339 OBP and .447 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .787 and he scored 32 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (0-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

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