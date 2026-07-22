Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Brewers On July 22

Alvarez is hitting for a .257 BA, .326 OBP and .440 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 21 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

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