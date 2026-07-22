Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Brewers On July 22
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .257 BA, .326 OBP and .440 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 21 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Logan Henderson (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.