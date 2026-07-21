Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Brewers On July 21

Alvarez is hitting for a .257 BA, .326 OBP and .440 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 21 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (3-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.16 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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