FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Braves On June 14

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .238 BA, .307 OBP and .397 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 12 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News