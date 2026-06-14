Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Braves On June 14

Alvarez is hitting for a .238 BA, .307 OBP and .397 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 12 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.