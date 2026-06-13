Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Braves On June 13

Alvarez is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .410 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 12 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Martin Perez (4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.