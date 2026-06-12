Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Braves On June 12
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .410 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 12 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.