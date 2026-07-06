Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 6
Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Monday, July 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .246 BA, .310 OBP and .424 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 18 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.
Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.