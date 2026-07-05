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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Braves On July 5

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .246 BA, .310 OBP and .424 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 18 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Martin Perez (6-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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