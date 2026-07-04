Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Braves On July 4

Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .311 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 18 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 19 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.10 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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