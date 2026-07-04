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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Braves On July 4

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .311 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 18 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 19 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.10 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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