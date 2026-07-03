FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 3

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, July 3 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .245 BA, .307 OBP and .429 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 18 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Grant Holmes (4-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News