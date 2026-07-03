Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 3

Alvarez is hitting for a .245 BA, .307 OBP and .429 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 18 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Grant Holmes (4-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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