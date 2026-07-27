Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Braves On July 27

Alvarez is hitting for a .260 BA, .332 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 22 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Martin Perez makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

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