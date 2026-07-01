Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Blue Jays On July 1

Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .313 OBP and .439 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 18 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 19 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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