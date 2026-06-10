Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Twins On June 10

Valdez is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.