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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Twins On April 8

Framber Valdez will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has -110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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