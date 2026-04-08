Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Twins On April 8

Valdez is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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