Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 26

Valdez is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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