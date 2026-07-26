Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 26
Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has -148 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Valdez is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.