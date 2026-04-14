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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Royals On April 14

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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