Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Royals On April 14

Valdez is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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