Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Red Sox On May 5

Valdez is 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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