Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On July 2

Valdez is 4-5 with a 4.05 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.