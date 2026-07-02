Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On July 2
Framber Valdez will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Valdez has +112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Valdez is 4-5 with a 4.05 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.