Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Pirates On Aug. 17
Framber Valdez will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Valdez has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Valdez is 7-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.