Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Pirates On Aug. 17

Valdez is 7-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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