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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Padres On March 27

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has -152 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Padres averaged 4.3 runs per game last season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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