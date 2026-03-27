Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Padres On March 27

Valdez went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Padres averaged 4.3 runs per game last season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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