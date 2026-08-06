Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Mariners On Aug. 6
Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Valdez has -164 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Valdez is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.