Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On May 18

Valdez is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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