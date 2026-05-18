Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On May 18
Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Valdez is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.