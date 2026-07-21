Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Cubs On July 21

Valdez is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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