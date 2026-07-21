Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Cubs On July 21
Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Valdez has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Valdez is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.