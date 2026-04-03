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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 3

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Valdez has -118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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