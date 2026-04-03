Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 3
Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Valdez has -118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Valdez is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.