Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 3

Valdez is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.