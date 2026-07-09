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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 9

Framber Valdez will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Athletics at Comerica Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has +114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is 4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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