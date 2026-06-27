Framber Valdez And Tigers Take On Astros On June 27

Valdez is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.