Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Astros On June 17

Valdez is 3-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.