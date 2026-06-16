Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Astros On June 16

Valdez is 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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