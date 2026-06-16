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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Astros On June 16

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Valdez has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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